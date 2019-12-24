Is this still vaporware? Quarter of a billion dollar budget seems pretty hardcore for a game. "Star Citizen still doesn't have a release date, but the latest CitizenCon filled fans with hope as the developers showcased the upcoming new system Pyro (and Jump Points) and even an interesting 'Theatres of War' game mode which combines space, vehicles and on-foot combat for a Battlefield-like experience. Meanwhile, the game recently broke through the incredible milestone of $250 million gathered through crowdfunding." https://wccftech.com/star-citizen-alpha-3-8-live-now-adding-tons-of-content-and-features/