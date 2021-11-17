Staples Mesh office chair

Nebulous
Needed a new office chair badly because the chair I was using started showing it's age and leprosy had begun eating away at it. It was a high back executive's leather chair. I bought it used ( almost new) condition from a W.B.Mason distributor near me for $25. Couldn't beat that! Fast forward 6 years later and the ass padding was done and no matter how much I cleaned and treated the leather, it started peeling and cracking.
So I goes to my local Staples and see this mid back mesh and a sort-of tempur material padding at a reasonable price at under $200 https://www.staples.com/staples-marrett-mesh-and-fabric-task-chair-black-53249/product_24328573
I sat on a few chairs, and for the price this wasn't too bad. I'm 6'1" and 210lbs. I'm not into that gaming chair shit as all the ones I tested were hard as rock and had no type of comfort whatsoever. I don't see the logic in those. To me it's a just a gimmick to suck more money out of those that don't know any better but to follow suit.
Anyways here it is less than a year later and the fucking piston is losing gas or something because when I sit it in the next day, the dam thing is lowered. And I live alone unless my large predator fish are playing a game with me
Now here I am shopping for a new office chair. What a fucking drag. Anybody got any suggestions? Budget max is $300. If it's more I'd take my chances with the used office furniture market again. Figured my fat ass would enjoy a new chair and not used ( if I can help it). 99% of the office furniture I've gotten have been used. Yeah I'm poor like that. Look at the fucking video card in my sig
