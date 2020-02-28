Stand up desk reccomendations

Looking to order a sit/stand desk within the next few days, not sure which brand to go with. I'm looking to use it as both a gaming desk, and a work bench as it'll have my Praxis Wetbench case on it as well a laptop and 27" monitor. Ultimately I'm looking for something that is very stable, the less wobble the better as I'll be using it in the standing position for about 60% or more of the time. Budget is about 1000 shipping included. I've been looking at the Varidesk 60 Electric, if anyone can chime in on it? Or if you have a sit / stand desk and can comment on yours, thanks in advance!



My other idea was a permanent standing workbench, and then buying a comfortable stool but I'm not sure how well that would honestly work for gaming when I do want to sit and game for a few hours. I will definitely be using it at least 60% in the standing position as it'll be in my home and with kids is a busy environment, but allows me to walk way and come back, easier then constantly siting back down etc...