STALKER 2 In-Engine Gameplay Teaser Shows Off a Gorgeous and Dynamic World

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,514

"The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with STALKER 2. Experience a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a unique, dangerous and ever-changing environment. It promises a lot — the artifacts of unbelievable value can be yours if you dare to claim them. The price you may pay, on the other hand, is no less than your own life.

One of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies, is yours to explore. All the choices across the way not only define your own epic story, but influence the future itself. Be mindful about what you see, do and plan, as you will have to find your way through the Zone or be forever lost to it."

https://wccftech.com/stalker-2-in-engine-gameplay-teasers/
 
M

MrWrong

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2013
Messages
1,438
chili dog said:
When the first sentence is bragging about being on console, it gets me a little worried.
Click to expand...
I dont take it as bragging about being on console more so just announcing that it will be on consoles since the previous games were not. Either way I really enjoyed the previous games so I will be keep a close eye on this. Hopefully is doesn't disappoint.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
19,181
"All the choices across the way not only define your own epic story, but influence the future itself"

we've heard that before...hoping for the best but I'll take a wait and see attitude
 
Tylerdurdened

Tylerdurdened

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 14, 2006
Messages
3,006
sharknice said:
"One of the biggest open-worlds to date"

Trailer is 30 seconds of walking down narrow corridors.
Click to expand...
Not even. Seriously, why are game trailers so bad past the 2000s? They are just irritating to be honest. They tell nothing and just serve to feed ADHD with their cuts every half a dang second.

It looked like they were trying to show engine tech here. I wouldn't be able to tell ray tracing or not but maybe that's what they were going for here
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
11,182
This is nothing more than a teaser. It looks good but who knows how the actual game will be.

I really hope it stays true to form. More shooter, with some real exploration. Not a bunch of markers, activities, question marks, things to check off and the like. Just an objective that makes you cross a desolate abandoned land. If you see something that takes you off mission, it was because you see something that interests you like a burnt out industrial building. Or you think it is a shortcut. Or a way to possible get more ammo (ambush some guys).

I don't mind some side quests, just want them to come from naturally wondering around rather than going to NPCs to be given a task.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top