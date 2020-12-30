STALKER 2 In-Engine Gameplay Teaser Shows Off a Gorgeous and Dynamic World

This is nothing more than a teaser. It looks good but who knows how the actual game will be.



I really hope it stays true to form. More shooter, with some real exploration. Not a bunch of markers, activities, question marks, things to check off and the like. Just an objective that makes you cross a desolate abandoned land. If you see something that takes you off mission, it was because you see something that interests you like a burnt out industrial building. Or you think it is a shortcut. Or a way to possible get more ammo (ambush some guys).



I don't mind some side quests, just want them to come from naturally wondering around rather than going to NPCs to be given a task.