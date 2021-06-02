Stack Overflow Sold to Tech Giant Prosus for $1.8 Billion

modi123
Well this is pretty big news. Honestly I haven't heard of Prosus, but it looks like I should keep my head up and look out for them. Definitely they are buying up a ton of stakes in companies, and all that wraps up to the South African company Naspers. The real question is how long will stackoverflow stay the same or what will subtly change over time.
The claim is nothing will change, but how often does that really live up to the hype?
Quick wiki links on the company and parent company.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prosus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naspers
https://www.wsj.com/articles/softwa...ant-prosus-for-1-8-billion-11622648400?page=1Prosus NV said it struck a $1.8 billion deal to acquire Stack Overflow,
Prosus, one of Europe’s most valuable tech companies, is best known as the largest shareholder in Chinese internet and videogaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. Listed in Amsterdam, Prosus signaled its appetite for deal making when it sold a small portion of its equity stake in Tencent in April for $14.6 billion. The Stack Overflow deal ranks among Prosus’ biggest acquisitions.
Prosus invests globally across a range of online platforms focused on areas such as food delivery, classifieds and fintech. It also maintains a more than $200 billion holding in Tencent. Prosus’ parent company, Naspers Ltd. , acquired the Tencent stake in 2001 for $34 million.
The Stack Overflow deal is Prosus’ first outright acquisition in the educational tech space. Prosus already owns stakes in two educational tech companies—Udemy and Codecademy—servicing companies. It is set to make an investment in Skillsoft,
https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/02/stack-overflow-acquired-by-prosus-for-a-reported-1-8-billion/Spolsky elaborated in a blog post (aptly titled “Kinda a big announcement”) on his personal site, writing:
Today we’re pleased to announce that Stack Overflow is joining Prosus. Prosus is an investment and holding company, which means that the most important part of this announcement is that Stack Overflow will continue to operate independently, with the exact same team in place that has been operating it, according to the exact same plan and the exact same business practices. Don’t expect to see major changes or awkward “synergies”.
