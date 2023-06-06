Stack Overflow Moderators Stop Work in Protest of Lax AI-Generated Content

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,763
"The moderators argue in a letter to the company that a new policy from Stack Overflow is "a near-total prohibition on moderating AI-generated content.""
"Stack Overflow moderators, like those at Wikipedia, are volunteers tasked with maintaining the integrity of the platform. The moderators say that they tried to express their concerns with the company’s new policy through proper channels, but their anxieties fell on deaf ears. The mods plan to strike indefinitely, and will cease all actions including closing posts, deleting posts, flagging answers, and other tasks that help with website upkeep until AI policy has been retracted.
AI has been transforming Stack Overflow recently, for better or for worse. Stack Overflow confirmed the Gizmodo that traffic was dropping due to OpenAI’s ChatGPT as more and more programmers began turning to the chatbot to debug their code as opposed to waiting for a human reply on the forum. Web analytics firm SimilarWeb reported in April that Stack Overflow has seen a drop in traffic every month since the beginning of 2022, with the average drop being 6%. In March, Stack Overflow saw a 13.9% drop in traffic from February and in April, the website saw 17.7% drop in traffic from March."
Source: https://gizmodo.com/ai-stack-overflow-content-moderation-chat-gpt-1850505609
"Stack Overflow moderators, like those at Wikipedia, are volunteers tasked with maintaining the integrity of the platform. The moderators say that they tried to express their concerns with the company’s new policy through proper channels, but their anxieties fell on deaf ears. The mods plan to strike indefinitely, and will cease all actions including closing posts, deleting posts, flagging answers, and other tasks that help with website upkeep until AI policy has been retracted.
AI has been transforming Stack Overflow recently, for better or for worse. Stack Overflow confirmed the Gizmodo that traffic was dropping due to OpenAI’s ChatGPT as more and more programmers began turning to the chatbot to debug their code as opposed to waiting for a human reply on the forum. Web analytics firm SimilarWeb reported in April that Stack Overflow has seen a drop in traffic every month since the beginning of 2022, with the average drop being 6%. In March, Stack Overflow saw a 13.9% drop in traffic from February and in April, the website saw 17.7% drop in traffic from March."
Source: https://gizmodo.com/ai-stack-overflow-content-moderation-chat-gpt-1850505609