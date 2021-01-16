Stability tests for 10th gen 10900k/10850k?

I am aware of Cinebench and Realbench but are there any other tests to use for stability?
I have prime95 but I have been told trying to run AVX2 with Prime95 with 10 series is a waste of heat power and not indicative since most coolers can't handle it. I have a D15 black
What other tests can I use?
I have prime95 but I have been told trying to run AVX2 with Prime95 with 10 series is a waste of heat power and not indicative since most coolers can't handle it. I have a D15 black
What other tests can I use?