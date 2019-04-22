Stability issues running a quad core (775/750 SLI)

GiGaBiTe said: The sticks the OP listed the P/N for are 800 MHz (PC2-6400), not 1066 MHz (PC2-8500). and require 1.8v.







CPUs can partially fail and result in weird crashes that only happen when performing certain workloads. Multi-core CPUs can have one or multiple bad cores and still behave normally until some bit of code upsets them and causes a crash. Heavily used and abused CPUs also can be unstable due to electron migration degrading the die(s). I've seen some server CPUs which had been run at pretty much max load 24/7 for years start to misbehave, but they could be made to work again by bumping up the core voltage or lowering the clock speed. Click to expand...

Thanks for the information. I have seriously been wondering if this CPU has been mistreated as a line of pads have a darker patina on them even after cleaning, as if they were exposed to a lot of heat over time. It is both unusual and baffling that it only crashes while running x86 Vista, as 64-bit runs completely stable AFAIK, but there is a reason it's not assembled now and being stability tested as we speak. I would prefer to run x86 as it seems better suited to run on 2GB machines and has better compatibility than x64 with a few programs I wish to run on it. Background processes running on a fully updated SP2 install of Vista definitely needs more than 2GB of RAM, as disk swapping from background processes is so bad the computer is almost completely unresponsive. But that's a whole different problem entirely.Upping the voltage all the way up to 1.35v didn't help stability, which leads me to believe that it might be a BIOS or chipset bug on this particular motherboard, but I'm not an EE. The problem only goes away when I install a dual core CPU, but I have no other quads to test. If I had access to one, that would be the next step to rule out the motherboard. For now, it's been disassembled and will be shipped back to the seller for him to further troubleshoot and possibly exchange for a different CPU like a Q6700 or different Q9450.