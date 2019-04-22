Stability issues running a quad core (775/750 SLI)

Mr. Bluntman
So, I've recently picked up a new retro system and I'm having an issue maintaining stability with a Core 2 Quad installed. System specs are listed in my signature as my secondary for brevity. With a Core 2 Duo E8600 installed the system is perfectly stable, but as soon as I install the Q9450 the system will crash within 10-15 minutes (BSOD with memory dump to disk, reboots). Bumping voltage on the memory to 2.1v (kit is model KHX6400D2LLK2/2GN for reference) and voltage on CPU to 1.3375/1.35v will help stability for up to a couple hours, but system will still BSOD, even idle at the desktop. It's not load dependent. Also of note is that in CPU-Z the CPU is detected as a Q9450S - which it is not AFAIK.
Am I looking at a bad CPU? Are 750i SLI boards just that shitty? Or am I completely missing something?
Any help would be appreciated, and can provide additional info as needed.
