SSUPD Meshroom S & Meshroom D

SSUPD had their new case(s) up on their website for a few hours. They've since been removed, but a Reddit post linked the archived pages. From the pictures, it looks like the Meshroom S is basically an updated Meshlicious, while the Meshroom D is slightly bigger, a little wider, and lies on its side. Possible mATX support and can let the GPU plug directly into the MB without the need for a riser cable.I'm looking forward particularly to the Meshroom S, but I'd be open to the Meshroom D as well. I've heard they're going to be available for preorders at the beginning of July, but I'm not sure how reliable that info is. I was going to get a Meshlicious but I'm holding off for the new cases, in hopes that one or both might support a mATX board. We'll see.