I'm trying to get some things set up on my file server and am having difficulty setting up a SSL cert and I believe it's because I'm using PIA as a VPN on my PFsense firewall and No-IP for my DDNS. Am I hosed? I'm not sure if it matters but I'm trying to set up NextCloud and OpenOffice. If this configuration isn't possible What are my options? I'm happy to get a static IP but I'm leery of abandoning the VPN.