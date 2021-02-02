SSD with average temperature of 65°C

Hey guys. I have a TOSHIBA THNSNJ256G8NY SSD (258 gb) on my laptop (an MSI Raider 17")



My temperature is high, at 64-65 degrees Celcius at all times, even though the SSD isn't doing anything. Even when I just browse the web, and "current disc activity" is at 0%, it is still at 64-65 degrees.



I have checked temps in two different programs so it seems to be correct.



What can be done about this?

I have always been really careful with my laptop and it has mostly been sitting on my desk.