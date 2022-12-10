SSD Wear off in M1 MacBooks

I bought a 16 Inch M1 MacBook Pro with 1TBSSD and 16GB RAM. I shared this good news with my friend, he warned me that I should have waited for M2 MacBook Pros, there is an issue with M1 MacBook pros where the SSD wears off quickly because of unified memory process. He said that apple issued an upgrade which solved this issue but its hardware fault so it cannot be sorted



Initially I took his word with a pinch of salt, but I searched on internet and came across articles related to this. Is this issue was M1 Pro chipsets too? MacBook models that has 16GB RAM too had this issue?