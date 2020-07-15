SSD+SSD+HDD RAID Configurations - Is speed with security possible?

Aegir
Two 1TB SSDs in RAID 0, with one 2TB HDD linking it into RAID 10.
How do I make sure that the speeds don't average out with the HDD?
How do I make sure that data is drawn from the SSD first?
I want the speed of two SSDs in RAID 0, but a backup HDD that can fit the entirety of both of them within it.
I want the backup to integrate smoothly into this solution, but I've never done any form of RAID before, so I'm not sure how to begin.
Any tips?
