SSD iSCSI zvol on FreeNAS

Thinking about moving my primary local storage on my main Windows workstation from a internal SSD to a iSCSI zvol on my FreeNAS. I would do this for the ZFS benefits of data integrity.



My main concern is performance but this is only for static files, not programs or apps. However the network link is 10Gb and I plan on doing 3-4 SSDs striped on the FreeNAS server.



Curious if anyone else has tried this or has thoughts.