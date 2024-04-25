SSD Health conflicting messages

Hi,
I've got an SSD drive in my laptop which is the windows drive as well.
When I run CrystalDiskInfo, it shows that the drive's health is Bad (0%) and flags up "critical warning".
HWiNFO64 also reports "drive failure".
However, disk management shows the drive and the partitions as healthy.
Does anyone know what may be going on? I think the best thing to do is to replace the drive but I wanted to check if the bad health messages are wrong.
Thanks
