SSD Health conflicting messages

J

JoK

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 24, 2017
Messages
107
Hi,
I've got an SSD drive in my laptop which is the windows drive as well.

When I run CrystalDiskInfo, it shows that the drive's health is Bad (0%) and flags up "critical warning".

HWiNFO64 also reports "drive failure".

However, disk management shows the drive and the partitions as healthy.

Does anyone know what may be going on? I think the best thing to do is to replace the drive but I wanted to check if the bad health messages are wrong.

Thanks
 
HWInfo64 and CrystalDiskInfo are pulling the SMART (self monitoring and reporting technology) information directly from the drive. Can you post a screenshot from CrystalDiskInfo? Most likely the drive should be replaced and you should 100% have your data you need backed up somewhere else.
 
JoK said:
However, disk management shows the drive and the partitions as healthy.
Click to expand...
This just means the partitions haven't shown errors yet and weren't unsafely unmounted.

SMART can predict imminent failure, but disk manager doesn't check for that.

Otoh, it matters what stat(s) are showing (pre)failure. If you're low on spare sectors, that's probably a good time to get a new drive. If it's just a lot of power on time and everything else is happy, that might be ok to ignore.
 
As someone said above the disk management uses a different metric to determine if a drive is healthy. I’d trust the smart data as it is pulled directly from the ssd. I’d replace that asap.
 
One of my drives was used for mining and wrote nearly a petabyte of data in a few days, that is why mine shows 56% life left.
Is yours showing a really high total host writes?
CrystalDiskInfo_Samsung980Pro D-Drive.png
 
toast0 said:
This just means the partitions haven't shown errors yet and weren't unsafely unmounted.

SMART can predict imminent failure, but disk manager doesn't check for that.

Otoh, it matters what stat(s) are showing (pre)failure. If you're low on spare sectors, that's probably a good time to get a new drive. If it's just a lot of power on time and everything else is happy, that might be ok to ignore.
Click to expand...
This. Also, make sure you have a back up of all your stuff. You should already have a back up anyway. And a back up of your back up. Drives die. It's inevitable. Always be prepared.
 
Shoganai said:
This. Also, make sure you have a back up of all your stuff. You should already have a back up anyway. And a back up of your back up. Drives die. It's inevitable. Always be prepared.
Click to expand...
Definitely. SSDs like to die as a brick too; they're supposed to fail as read-only, but they're also supposed to not fail.
 
Hi,

Thanks for the answers. Yes, I have three backups already. I am not worried about this.

This is what I see in Crystal.

2024-04-25 20 57 16.png
 
JoK said:
Good idea but I couldn't find anything in their website.

I also run wmic diskdrive get status and is says: Pred Fail

I think my SSD is dying....:(
Click to expand...
i always prefer getting it from the horses mouth but if that many are saying it, id be backing it up and replacing it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top