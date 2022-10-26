SSD Failure... SP A55 disappears from bios after failed boot attempt.

Have you tried running CrystalDiskInfo and see what it says about the drive?



My guess is that the CHKDSK error is due to the drive basically cutting-out during the scan.



If there are any files that you need off the drive, I would try to copy them off while you still can. Copy files in small batches, don't try to copy 50GB at once or it will likely fail during the copy process.



Once you have everything you need off the drive, I would delete all partitions, create a new partition, format NTFS, and run a CHKDSK /R on the empty drive. If CHKDSK completes without errors, do a bunch of test copies of files onto the drive. Attempt to completely fill the drive while testing, just to make sure that you are testing all of the flash.



If it works at that point, it might still be worth using for random stuff, but I still wouldn't use it for anything important going forward.



In the future, if you need a small cheap SSD for something, I would not go with an SSD from some trash brand. You can get used 250/256GB SSDs from Intel and Samsung for about that same price ($20-30) and they will pretty much last forever. One of my favorites is the Samsung PM871a, which is an OEM model MLC drive. Reliable, cheap, and can handle massive number of writes due to being MLC. The only "downside" is that Samsung OEM drives do not work with Samsung Magician but no big deal...