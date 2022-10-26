SSD Failure... SP A55 disappears from bios after failed boot attempt.

atarione

Mar 17, 2011
2,150
So this rather hilariously named SP A55 256GB SSD has apparently packed up. I have it in a back up pc (that is rarely used).. I tried to use said computer yesterday and it BSOD on start up and then after restarting and it starting automatic repair it reboots a 3rd time and the Drive is no longer detected by the motherboard bios... This seems to be a consistent pattern with this drive as I messed with it 3 /4 times and it behaves the same 1st power on detected but BSOD and then restarts tries automatic repair and then restarts to bios where drive no longer is present.

This drive is terrible and cost about $26 so no huge loss there is nothing important on it.. it is in warranty but paying shipping to get another one of these stupid drives that dies after ~2yrs of very light use seems like kinda throwing good money after bad?

I took the drive out and put it in my external usb SATA docking station and when running chkdsk this happens..
out of curiosity is there anything else to reasonably try or is this ssd just toast?

apptly named A55 indeed... it is A55 for sure.
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

Jul 11, 2001
11,153
Have you tried running CrystalDiskInfo and see what it says about the drive?

My guess is that the CHKDSK error is due to the drive basically cutting-out during the scan.

If there are any files that you need off the drive, I would try to copy them off while you still can. Copy files in small batches, don't try to copy 50GB at once or it will likely fail during the copy process.

Once you have everything you need off the drive, I would delete all partitions, create a new partition, format NTFS, and run a CHKDSK /R on the empty drive. If CHKDSK completes without errors, do a bunch of test copies of files onto the drive. Attempt to completely fill the drive while testing, just to make sure that you are testing all of the flash.

If it works at that point, it might still be worth using for random stuff, but I still wouldn't use it for anything important going forward.

In the future, if you need a small cheap SSD for something, I would not go with an SSD from some trash brand. You can get used 250/256GB SSDs from Intel and Samsung for about that same price ($20-30) and they will pretty much last forever. One of my favorites is the Samsung PM871a, which is an OEM model MLC drive. Reliable, cheap, and can handle massive number of writes due to being MLC. The only "downside" is that Samsung OEM drives do not work with Samsung Magician but no big deal...
 
