SSD drives versus USB flash drives for backup storage

D

DougL

n00b
Joined
Feb 24, 2023
Messages
1
Pardon what might come across as a stupid question. I have a number of backup disks on my system, and I'm transitioning to SSDs. Now, it is pretty clear that per unit storage, USB flash drives are a lot cheaper than SSD drives. But I've been (sort of casually) warned against using USB flash drives for backup. So my question is, why are SSD drives worth it, for doing backups, compared with USB flash drives? Is it speed? Is it reliability? Is it lifetime? Why do people even bother getting full up SSD drives (e.g. SATA),instead of USB flash drives for storage? My understanding is that the basic storage architecture is the same. A pointer to explanatory details would be helpful.
 
A

arestavo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2013
Messages
1,804
From my own experience with many flash drives failing on me over the years, and maybe one or two of the original SSDs ever failing on me...

Backup is about reliability. Flash drives don't have that in my experience.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
20,455
SSD for speed and reliability. thumb drives for portability.

The Sandisk Extreme Pro USB Thumb drive has nearly the speed of a SATA SSD.

CrystalDiskMark_Sandisk_Extremem_Pro_USB_20211215091628.jpg


You can get USB-C to NVME enclosures to have a slimmer, but slightly thicker portable backup drive.
I have one of these 10Gbs Sabrent ones.
I have one of these 10Gbs Sabrent ones.

IMG_2294.JPEG
 
