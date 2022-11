Toriessian said: Its almost like they've realized the FFVII themed "Walking down straight paths" simulator remake and NFTs aren't what people really want. Click to expand...

FF7R seems to have sold pretty well and it's reignited excitement, worldwide, for FF7 related projects. Their smaller projects seem to do decently well also. The problem is that SE has never exactly been known for making the best business decisions. They've had to be bailed out multiple times due to their bad decisions and simply not understanding markets they were trying to get into. From the massive debacle of making an entire freaking movie studio in Hawaii of all places to their many, many, many, mistakes with Eidos, SE (and SquareSoft before it) has always struggled with anything outside of it's traditional wheelhouse.