Efinity - which happens to be on Polkadot, is an interesting project. They in essence aim to create interoperable blockchain infrastructure that connects various "metaverses" - so that your game assets are transferable / interoperable between various projects. Enjin sorta coined the whole NFT concept on Etherium, back in 2017, but given Etherium clunky inefficient infrastructure and ridiculous gas fees, they built a parachain on Polkdadot in form of Efinity. Polkadot is a brainchild of Gavin Wood who coded Etherium in few weeks back in 2014, and was the CTO for Etherium, but left and spent 5 years coding a Layer 0 platform to rule them all (Polkadot). Regardless of how one feels about NFTs in games, this is a fascinating space to watch.