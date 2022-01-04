Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda Thinks Games Shouldn't Be Fun

Zarathustra[H] said:



View attachment 428363



https://www.thegamer.com/square-enix-nft-metaverse-fun-blockchain/



If your entertainment product isn't for fun, then what is it for? Fun is literally the only reason to play a game. If you aren't having fun, you shouldn't be playing. In a long new years letter touching upon disastrous concepts such as "play to contribute" NFT's, Metaverse and other nonsense, Matsuda belittles the concept of "Playing for fun".If your entertainment product isn't for fun, then what is it for? Fun is literally thereason to play a game. If you aren't having fun, you shouldn't be playing. Click to expand...

From this quote here I both hate him with all my being but I can't fault him, which makes me hate him more because I personally know the kinds of people he is talking about.“I realize that some people who “play to have fun” and who currently form the majority of players have voiced their reservations toward these new trends, and understandably so. However, I believe that there will be a certain number of people whose motivation is to “play to contribute,”