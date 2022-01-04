Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda Thinks Games Shouldn't Be Fun

Zarathustra[H]
In a long new years letter touching upon disastrous concepts such as "play to contribute" NFT's, Metaverse and other nonsense, Matsuda belittles the concept of "Playing for fun".
If your entertainment product isn't for fun, then what is it for? Fun is literally the only reason to play a game. If you aren't having fun, you shouldn't be playing.
https://www.thegamer.com/square-enix-nft-metaverse-fun-blockchain/
