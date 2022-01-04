Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda Thinks Games Shouldn't Be Fun

Zarathustra[H]



In a long new years letter touching upon disastrous concepts such as "play to contribute" NFT's, Metaverse and other nonsense, Matsuda belittles the concept of "Playing for fun".

https://www.thegamer.com/square-enix-nft-metaverse-fun-blockchain/

If your entertainment product isn't for fun, then what is it for? Fun is literally the only reason to play a game. If you aren't having fun, you shouldn't be playing.
 
From this quote here I both hate him with all my being but I can't fault him, which makes me hate him more because I personally know the kinds of people he is talking about.
“I realize that some people who “play to have fun” and who currently form the majority of players have voiced their reservations toward these new trends, and understandably so. However, I believe that there will be a certain number of people whose motivation is to “play to contribute,”
 
People like him are the reason SE has turned to garbage. It is all about the money. No wonder all the greats that made SE what I use to love about SE left. NFT is the next cash cow for these companies and people are going to eat it up. We should be privileged and honored to be bent over.
 
vegeta535 said:
People like him are the reason SE has turned to garbage. It is all about the money. No wonder all the greats that made SE what I use to love about SE left. NFT is the next cash cow for these companies and people are going to eat it up. We should be privileged and honored to be bent over.
You know, I have to admit, I couldn't remember what titles Square Enix has made, so I went over to check out their list of titles on Wikipedia and I haven't played any of them!

It seems heavily weighted towards the Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy side of things, which I have never been interested in.

Still it is disappointing to see any major player in the industry take this stance.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
You know, I have to admit, I couldn't remember what titles Square Enix has made, so I went over to check out their list of titles on Wikipedia and I haven't played any of them!

It seems heavily weighted towards the Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy side of things, which I have never been interested in.

Still it is disappointing to see any major player in the industry take this stance.
I somehow don't find that surprising coming from you.
 
Now we know the reason why SE has sucked ass for so many years now.
 
Way to make yourself look absolutely horrible to your audience. It's like SE looked at the all the negative reactions every company has gotten about this and jumped off the same bridge anyway. Hope the blacklash gets back to them as well and they bail on this idea entirely. Stupid, really really stupid.
 
