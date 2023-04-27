Spybot disable windows defender

I use windows defender in win 10 and then i installed spybot seach and destroy.

Now it seems like spybot is taking over the updates in windows defender.

Everytime there is an update for windows defender then i see a red X on it and then i need to update it thru spybot among the other updates for that tool.

It is just annyoing to see these 2 programs work together. Cant i disable spybot for windows defender, so that windows defender can auto update it self ?