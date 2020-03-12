Spring Cleaning - G1840 w/Mobo, RX470 4gb, R9 Fury Tri-X 4gb, Sound Blaster, Z-Fighter

Cleaning out some hardware. Pet/Smoke free home. Payment via Paypal or Crypto(BTC/ETH)

Legend of Zelda - Links Awakening (Switch) - $45 SOLD
DragonballZ - Z Fighter (Switch) - $20
South Park - Stick of Truth (Switch) - $15

R9 Fury Tri-X 4gb - $75
(Have had the card for years, always had a light buzz at load, not much of an OCer, but solid, never mined)

Sapphire RX470 4GB - $55
(DVI Only version. used only a few months)Egg Link

Sound Blaster Audigy PCIe RX 7.1 Sound Card - $25
Zon Link

AMD FX8350 w/ Gigabyte GA-970-Gaming Mobo -$100 SOLD

Intel G1840 w/ Asrock H81 Pro BTC - $35 (Shipping is $15ish, so this is basically $20)
(includes stock heat sink)

Will eventually be posting a Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming 7577 laptop. (i7,4k,nVME) System info
Keyboard is being a PITA(not registering keystrokes in the WASD area) so I haven't used much. OEM replacement is $40, I just don't feel like tearing it apart. It's a shame, great laptop otherwise.

PICS:


20200312_071934[1].jpg
20200312_072404[1].jpg 20200312_072449[1].jpg 20200312_072431[1].jpg
20200312_072034[2].jpg 20200312_072041[1].jpg
20200312_072250[1].jpg

Thanks for Looking!! (y)
 
FX Combo SOLD!

Considering trades for hand sanitizer & toilet paper :LOL:
 
TTT

Will be adding a few more Switch games

Always open to offers! Not really sure what to ask for the laptop yet either... I should probably just replace that keyboard...:hungover:
 
