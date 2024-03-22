Spring Cleaning: CPU, GPU, Memory

Odigo

Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2002
Messages
795
Payment PayPal F&F. Heatware: Odigo. More to come soon!

I7 6700 Combo with 8GB DDR4 and GA-Z170X Motherboard. Includes IO and Intel Stock Cooler - $80 shipped.
G.Skill Trident Z5 NEO RGB Series (AMD Expo) 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 6000 CL32-38-38-96 F5-6000J3238F16GX - $70 shipped.
16gb 2x8gb DDR4. Only one shown in photo. -40$ shipped
