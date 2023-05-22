Spring Cleaning 2023 FS

Glyphor

Glyphor

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
333
Ryzen 5 1600 Price 25 shipped. (never been overclocked)
XFX RX480GTR 8gb Price 65 shipped. (never been overclocked)
Promark shadow GPS Price 75 shipped. includes everything in the picture, also comes with VR goggles
Paypal only. Heatware under Glyphor
ALL SALES ARE FINAL!!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20230522_194222.jpg
    IMG_20230522_194222.jpg
    476.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG20230522193921.jpg
    IMG20230522193921.jpg
    311.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG20230522194127.jpg
    IMG20230522194127.jpg
    374.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG20230522194144.jpg
    IMG20230522194144.jpg
    234.9 KB · Views: 0
