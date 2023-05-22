Spring Cleaning 2023 FS

Glyphor
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 30, 2008
- Messages
- 333
Ryzen 5 1600 Price 25 shipped. (never been overclocked)
XFX RX480GTR 8gb Price 65 shipped. (never been overclocked)
Promark shadow GPS Price 75 shipped. includes everything in the picture, also comes with VR goggles
Paypal only. Heatware under Glyphor
ALL SALES ARE FINAL!!
