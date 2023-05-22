Spring Cleaning 2023 FS (price dropped)

Ryzen 5 1600 SOLD. (never been overclocked)
XFX RX480GTR 8gb Price 60 shipped.OBO (never been overclocked)
Promark shadow GPS SOLD includes everything in the picture, also comes with VR goggles
Paypal only. Heatware under Glyphor
ALL SALES ARE FINAL!!
 

