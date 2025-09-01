Splitting The NAS - How Long Will The Media Last?

So I am building something of a CDN. This CDN is starting off based on a Dell R510 because thats what I have. Because I only have so many resources, the setup is basically this.



3X 15K 600GB R5 (1TB)

2X 7.2K 500GB R1 (500GB)

2X 10K 300GB R1 (278GB, BOOT)

1X 7.2K 3TB (3TB, /HOME)

1X 96Li/144Li 1TB NVME (1TB, Family Data)



Everything "business" wise will be on the R5 1TB and R1 500GB, and I will be setting up a NAS / Network for my family because I'm not giving apple nearly 800 bucks a month for icloud and goober peas, on the NVMe.



The HDD's are all used, and I have 0 clue how to really plan if a drive will explode or not. I have drives from 92 that have a billion reads, writes, and still bang. CDC Hawk Drives from 1968 still spin up their 10MB masses and work just fine. AND THOSE ARE OPEN FACE DISKS YOU CAN PICK UP OUT OF THE CHASSIS.



So I have no god damn clue how to tell if any of these will explode and SMART ain't shit to me.



Same thing with the NVMe. Its the same memory from optane, but in a sabrent. Cool but stupid. All I need is for my moms email to actually ping back when she asks and my sisters contact book to not crash. But uh.... How do I tell if it is unhappy? The drive is literally brand new. I tested it with a 2013 mac pro for the last 2 months, no real problems.



When I get my next server, an AMD/AsRock/Sony (AAsS) BC-250, I'll be buying an ungodly amount of SSD's for both the blade server, and to stuff a dell PS4000E to the full 32TB it can hold. So by that time, when I do that, I won't really need this setup almost ever again. I'll take all the drives out of the R510 and possibly even decommission it if the BC-250 can handle its own insanity.



If not, management box, but its a lot of wasted space, ridiculously so.



TX