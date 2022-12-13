Splitting RAM kit between 2 PCs?

G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 128GB (4 x 32GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Desktop Memory Model F4-3200C16Q-128GTRG​

Hello. I have 2 PCs, one has this motherboard: PRIME TRX40-PRO SThe other has this motherboard PRIME TRX40-PRO.I bought a 128GB RAM set for each PC. Working great.I cannot install 256GB because the AIO cooler blocks the inside slots by the CPU. So I am wanting to buy one more 128GB kit like above and put 2 sticks from it in each PC so each PC will now have 192GB RAM. When using 6 DIMM sticks ASUS manual recommends using A2, A1, B1 and D1, C1, C2 slots....however A2 is blocked by the cooler.So I would be not be using the 2 DIMM slots by the CPU.ASUS tech said it should be okay but not recommended to mix memory kits.Whatdoyouguys think?