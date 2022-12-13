Splitting RAM kit between 2 PCs?

S

SLP Firehawk

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 30, 2020
Messages
156
Hello. I have 2 PCs, one has this motherboard: PRIME TRX40-PRO S
The other has this motherboard PRIME TRX40-PRO.
I bought a 128GB RAM set for each PC. Working great.

G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 128GB (4 x 32GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Desktop Memory Model F4-3200C16Q-128GTRG​

  • DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600)
  • Timing 16-18-18-38
  • CAS Latency 16
  • Voltage 1.35V
I cannot install 256GB because the AIO cooler blocks the inside slots by the CPU. So I am wanting to buy one more 128GB kit like above and put 2 sticks from it in each PC so each PC will now have 192GB RAM. When using 6 DIMM sticks ASUS manual recommends using A2, A1, B1 and D1, C1, C2 slots....however A2 is blocked by the cooler.
So I would be not be using the 2 DIMM slots by the CPU.
ASUS tech said it should be okay but not recommended to mix memory kits.
Whatdoyouguys think?
 

Attachments

  • ASUS Prime DIMM config.jpg
    ASUS Prime DIMM config.jpg
    198.4 KB · Views: 0
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
42,974
it should work and if there are any differences between the kits it should just adjust to the lower spec of the two kits. just buy it on amazon or somewhere you can return it IF it doesnt work.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top