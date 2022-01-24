Splitting a 4K AORUS FV43U Monitor into Four Equal 1080P Quadrants

pcs4nfts

n00b
Joined
Jan 23, 2022
Messages
1
The monitor has 4 input sources, HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort and USB-C, and built in PIP/PBP settings to split the screen into 2 parts, but I thought splitting it into 4 was possible before purchasing this screen. When I refer to 4, I'm mean four separate 1080p video inputs from my laptop, an 1080p Eluktronics RP-15 with a GeForce RTX 2060 card. I know that I can split the screen with different software, but I don't want to do that with one 1080p source. I want to use 4 individual 1080P sources in each of the four quadrants of the monitor, just like I use to do with 4 separate 1080P monitors before I purchased this 4K gaming monitor from AORUS. Any suggestions?

aorus.jpg
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
35,978
according to the manual is doesnt work like that, and nothing i can find indicates it would.

1642986122736.png
 
