Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios)

Jump into mind-blowing moments and experience the many worlds of Split Fiction, a boundary-pushing co-op adventure from the studio behind It Takes Two...master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds!
Invite a friend to play online for free with Friend's Pass...as long as one of you owns the game, both of you can play...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcwngWPXQtg
