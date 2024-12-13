  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios)

Jump into mind-blowing moments and experience the many worlds of Split Fiction, a boundary-pushing co-op adventure from the studio behind It Takes Two...master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds!

Invite a friend to play online for free with Friend's Pass...as long as one of you owns the game, both of you can play...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcwngWPXQtg
 
So pumped for this. Though I do think the It Takes Two trailer did it better. This looks like more of the same, just reskinned. I'm sure it will be 9/10 easy though, this studio does no wrong.
 
Undoubtedly going to be another co-op banger
 
this looks like an HDR showcase game...the colors and graphics really pop off the screen
 
Get Ready for Launch! Steam Deck Verified, PC Specs, and More

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001120/view/500565775095959232

Split.png
 
Downloading now. Never thought I would be able to play a modern title on my RTX 3050 6gb SFF, but this game looks yo be supremely optimized.

Daughters are going to have a blast playing this.
 
I just bought it last night, looking forward to playing tonight
 
Can Split Fiction Be Played Solo?

If you have played Hazelight Studios’ previous games, then you already know the answer, which is no...sadly, you can’t play Split Fiction solo, as the game is crafted specifically with two players in mind...when asked whether you can get the help of an AI companion, the developers have officially stated, “No, this is a co-op-only game uniquely tailored for two friends to play together” on Split Fiction’s official FAQ page...so, there is no option for you to choose an AI ally to play with you as another player

https://forums.ea.com/discussions/e...ncement--faq-split-fiction™---out-now/5037251
 
just played for 5 hours. game is amazing. so much variety and weird ideas. the side stories are all immensely enjoyable
 
Honestly blown away how well this plays on my 3050 6GB - 1080p on high at 60 fps. Very easy on the cpu as well.

They really could port this to the older consoles, at least 30 fps, which is still playable from my testing. Maybe even 40 fps mode for the older premium consoles.

The developers deserve every dime.
 
Just played like 4 hours, runs butter smooth - an Unreal Engine game that doesn't stutter

I can only imagine the development of this, it's just a constant barrage of ideas
 
This game is awesome. The amount of action on display here is insane, it's like that movie Crank where it's just non-stop balls to the wall. Quite a lot of movie/game references and easter eggs as well. Only thing I miss is that there doesn't seem to be any PVP mini games like in It Takes Two, at least not in the first 3 hours.
 
This game solidifies my prejudice that the development of rt hardware is the single most damaging thing to have happened to game graphics.
 
Wife and i played this last night and some today. Hilarious game, very well done.

Ill take more like this for the couch genre pls
 
KickAssCop said:
Can you play with randos?
polonyc2 said:
Can Split Fiction Be Played Solo?

If you have played Hazelight Studios’ previous games, then you already know the answer, which is no...sadly, you can’t play Split Fiction solo, as the game is crafted specifically with two players in mind...when asked whether you can get the help of an AI companion, the developers have officially stated, “No, this is a co-op-only game uniquely tailored for two friends to play together” on Split Fiction’s official FAQ page...so, there is no option for you to choose an AI ally to play with you as another player

https://forums.ea.com/discussions/ea-originals-discussion-en/announcement--faq-split-fiction™---out-now/5037251
That doesn't answer his question, and neither does anything else in the link.
 
Armenius said:
That doesn't answer his question, and neither does anything else in the link.
I think he's asking if there's matchmaking with random generated players...the answer is No...you need to find players on your own...so yes technically you can play with 'randos' if you find someone on [H] or Reddit but not in the traditional sense of in-game matchmaking
 
I've seen people on r/splitfiction asking for somebody to play with. So I'd start there. Not sure if there's a discord channel, but that would be another option.
 
Couch gaming is the whole point. Please, for the love of god, don't try and push this into another stupid internet game i refuse to play.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
Couch gaming is the whole point. Please, for the love of god, don't try and push this into another stupid internet game i refuse to play.
It's cool that such games show there's still a large enough market for good quality co-op games, given what I've read about the sales figures of their prior hits (20 million in three years for their last co-op game, which when I checked is more sales than The Witcher 3 in the same timeframe).
 
Fine I will ask if my 10 year old wants to do co op on PS5. Or actually we can do it on PC as well. I forgot.
 
I caught a few minutes of two people playing this and it looks absolutely fantastic. The environment looked great and the mechanics for two people seemed enjoyable.
 
Think I'm like 80% through?

Definitely their best game, even though I'm a giant A Way Out fan
 
So I saw ratings on the game and it speaks about language and adult humor etc. Is it still OK to play with my 10 year old? I normally do not expose him to 16+ games or movies etc. at this age.
 
