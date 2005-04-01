Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

It's simple in practice, but a bit complex to explain...



Bottom right are portions of an address you need to lock in. Use the movement left/right keys to highlight a portion as it lights up, then press the use key (default E) to lock it in. The goal is to lock all four portions before the timer (bar above the address portions) ticks down.



All you NEED to know is the above, but you can also select COMPLETED addresses from the left by using the movement up/down keys. This can help you in some instances where you missed a few address portions, but locked in three. If there is only one address remaining (illuminated) on the left of the screen, just press the interaction key (what you use to grab NPCs) and you will exit, selecting the address which is highlighted on the left.



Also, since pressing interact selects an address from the left, press crouch to back out of the hack entirely without tripping alarms.



Probably could've explained better, but I think focusing just on locking numbers in on the bottom right is all you should focus on. So if this is really confusing, just focus on the that portion of the explaination. Figuring out the big left along the left of the screen will fall into place when you understand locking in portions.