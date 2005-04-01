Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Has anyone picked this game up yet? All of the reviews give this game high remarks, and I had the chance to play it for a few minutes the other night, and it looks like one amazing game.
As did I.Netrat33 said:um...I picked up my collector's edition on the 30th (PC DVD)
Wondernerd said:I've had it most of the week. It is good.The map is a piece of shit and it isn't always clear where your should go. But other then that, I have no complaints.
Only if you have it use HDR.Elias said:Looks like SC still doesn't allow anti-aliasing. Is this correct? I haven't tried out the demo yet.
TekSomniaK said:I'm glad that they use StarForce for this one.
It does, but it taxes my card.Elias said:Looks like SC still doesn't allow anti-aliasing. Is this correct? I haven't tried out the demo yet.
yes, and yes. i have no clue whats wrongMotley said:did you try the patch?, it's for MP, but it might fix your problem?
also, do you have cats 5.3?
Thermite Paste said:i just got the shiny collectors edition, and it wont work. whenever i try to play it i get a box that says the program (splintercell3.exe) has encountered an unknown error and has to close. ive tried reinstalling it several times, and i still get the same message. can anyone shed some light on this? my computer specs are:
amd athlon xp 2800
MSI k7n2 delta2 PE mobo
sapphire 9800 pro (128 mb)
512mb kingston hyperx pc2700 + 256 mb unknown pc2700
Actually, this is a known issue with apps the modify windows GUIs/Themes. Disable WindowBlinds, Alienguise, or anything you may have running that is currently duding up your windows interface.Thermite Paste said:i just got the shiny collectors edition, and it wont work. whenever i try to play it i get a box that says the program (splintercell3.exe) has encountered an unknown error and has to close. ive tried reinstalling it several times, and i still get the same message. can anyone shed some light on this? my computer specs are:
