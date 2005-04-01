Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

M

MrWoot

Gawd
Joined
Jun 28, 2004
Messages
530
Has anyone picked this game up yet? All of the reviews give this game high remarks, and I had the chance to play it for a few minutes the other night, and it looks like one amazing game.

www.splintercell.com
 
T

TheGamerZ

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 18, 2003
Messages
5,217
Can't really pick it up, as it isn't out yet. There's only a demo.
 
M

Motley

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
2,454
I heard that people were already picking their copies up at Walmart?
 
W

Wondernerd

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 27, 2002
Messages
4,253
I've had it most of the week. It is good.The map is a piece of shit and it isn't always clear where your should go. But other then that, I have no complaints.
 
D

drdeutsch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
3,776
Ordered my collector'rs edition, but Ubi.com didn't ship them until last night! ARgh!!

Loved the demo, though. Can't wait to play the game.
 
H

Hal|9k

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
5,624
Agreed. This series just keeps getting more and more refined.
 
M

mentok1982

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,360
I am getting mine today.

I played the demo and it was sweeet.

I will post some nice screenshots later today.
 
F

Flannel

n00b
Joined
Mar 22, 2005
Messages
31
Wondernerd said:
I've had it most of the week. It is good.The map is a piece of shit and it isn't always clear where your should go. But other then that, I have no complaints.
Click to expand...

same here. the only useful thing i can get from that map is where i am vertically in relation to the objective.

the new MP maps are awesome though. orphanage is great. reminds me of resident evil or silent hill for some reason.
 
E

Elias

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
458
Looks like SC still doesn't allow anti-aliasing. Is this correct? I haven't tried out the demo yet.
 
T

TekSomniaK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 26, 2003
Messages
1,144
I bought mine yesterday at CompUSA. They only had like 10 in stock and they usually have new games like this sticking out. I guess not. Anyways, I love the game so far, and I'm sure co-op is even more amazing. For all you bad people out there who aren't gonna buy it, I'm glad that they use StarForce for this one.
 
J

Jimster

n00b
Joined
Jul 26, 2004
Messages
36
Elias said:
Looks like SC still doesn't allow anti-aliasing. Is this correct? I haven't tried out the demo yet.
Click to expand...
Only if you have it use HDR.

I got it release day at my local gamestop, non-collectors edition. It came on DVD and cost me $40. Not bad.

The game is fun, and it supports all the latest graphical bells and whistles (SM3, HDR lighting, Parallax mapping) as a result, it looks great, but it is in dire need of higher-res textures. Gameplay is good, and I like the rating system and that you can slit people's throats.

Haven't tried multiplayer yet, but coop is a great idea and I will be trying it out soon.
 
F

Flannel

n00b
Joined
Mar 22, 2005
Messages
31
TekSomniaK said:
I'm glad that they use StarForce for this one.
Click to expand...

same. even if it is only for a short while, its nice to be able to play a game that the warez kiddies can't play yet.
 
K

Kiggles

Gawd
Joined
Dec 25, 2004
Messages
583
I got bit in the ass with some incompatabilities and Starforce. :( Taking a gamble and going out to get another drive this weekend. I figure it's time to get a DVD-RW drive, and the chances of incompatabilities are low.

Anyway, it's been a painful week. Game I've been most looking forward to. Played the SP demo religiously, and... all I can do is look at the box and weep. :(

Ah well. Hope the rest of the game is as good as, or better than the demo. Happy gaming, all.
 
B

brendon2020

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,541
yeah i can't wait to get that game, but of course money is an issue. Damn you bills.
 
S

SkullE

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2001
Messages
687
Awesome Game, has AA and AF in setup menu. Using 1280x1024 with system in sig and all is smooth. Bumpmaping and textures are top notch. Has a percentage of level complete at end of level (i think stealth instead of killing).

I like this one much better than SC/Pandora Tomorrow.
 
M

Moog

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2002
Messages
1,048
Elias said:
Looks like SC still doesn't allow anti-aliasing. Is this correct? I haven't tried out the demo yet.
Click to expand...
It does, but it taxes my card.
 
Thermite Paste

Thermite Paste

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 17, 2003
Messages
5,651
i just got the shiny collectors edition, and it wont work. whenever i try to play it i get a box that says the program (splintercell3.exe) has encountered an unknown error and has to close. ive tried reinstalling it several times, and i still get the same message. can anyone shed some light on this? my computer specs are:

amd athlon xp 2800
MSI k7n2 delta2 PE mobo
sapphire 9800 pro (128 mb)
512mb kingston hyperx pc2700 + 256 mb unknown pc2700
 
M

Motley

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
2,454
did you try the patch?, it's for MP, but it might fix your problem?

also, do you have cats 5.3?
 
Thermite Paste

Thermite Paste

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 17, 2003
Messages
5,651
Motley said:
did you try the patch?, it's for MP, but it might fix your problem?

also, do you have cats 5.3?
Click to expand...
yes, and yes. i have no clue whats wrong :(

edit: actually i just found out what was wrong from the splinter cell forums, apparently this game does NOT work with windowblinds running (or any gui modifications or something). i unloaded it and it works fine now.
 
M

mentok1982

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,360
Good to know!! I was about to try using Window Blinds for the first time.
 
D

defiant

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 14, 2003
Messages
461
Thermite Paste said:
i just got the shiny collectors edition, and it wont work. whenever i try to play it i get a box that says the program (splintercell3.exe) has encountered an unknown error and has to close. ive tried reinstalling it several times, and i still get the same message. can anyone shed some light on this? my computer specs are:

amd athlon xp 2800
MSI k7n2 delta2 PE mobo
sapphire 9800 pro (128 mb)
512mb kingston hyperx pc2700 + 256 mb unknown pc2700
Click to expand...

probably starforce 3 protection stuffing you around, unless you got a decent dvd drive the dvd may not be able to authenticate. Quite a few people are complaining at the ubi forums about not being able to play the game because of starforce 3
 
J

jenkins

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 7, 2004
Messages
340
*WARNING VERY MILD SPOILERS*


(so I won't be flamed, not really much though.)



This is definately the best SC to date. I haven't played MP yet, but SP is incredible. There are a few little bugs here and there, but for the most part it is absolutely beautiful. I love the feeling of incredible power you get when you walk into a crowded room, hack a computer, and steal some ammo, without ever being seen. I'd have to say my favorite level so far is the bank, I love the lasers, and the Brit.

-jenkins
 
F

Flannel

n00b
Joined
Mar 22, 2005
Messages
31
i love the dialogue throughout the SP campaign.

***MINOR SPOILER AHEAD***

the conversation about 'ninjas' + the conversation sam and the guy have after you grab him is priceless.
 
K

Kiggles

Gawd
Joined
Dec 25, 2004
Messages
583
Thermite Paste said:
i just got the shiny collectors edition, and it wont work. whenever i try to play it i get a box that says the program (splintercell3.exe) has encountered an unknown error and has to close. ive tried reinstalling it several times, and i still get the same message. can anyone shed some light on this? my computer specs are:

amd athlon xp 2800
MSI k7n2 delta2 PE mobo
sapphire 9800 pro (128 mb)
512mb kingston hyperx pc2700 + 256 mb unknown pc2700
Click to expand...
Actually, this is a known issue with apps the modify windows GUIs/Themes. Disable WindowBlinds, Alienguise, or anything you may have running that is currently duding up your windows interface.

By "known", I mean a common solution to this problem on the Ubi SC3 forums. Might not be your case, but chances are, it is.
 
W

Wondernerd

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 27, 2002
Messages
4,253
There are plenty of great conversations.


***MINOR SPOILER AHEAD***

My favorites are:
The video game references
The Sam Fisher is Old bits. I really liked the "Win one for the Gipper" one. I know just how Sam feels to make a smartass comment and have nobody understand it.
 
D

Dr. X

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 27, 2000
Messages
7,060
All I have to say is holy crap is this game gorgeous! 1280x1024 all settings high sm3.0. Runs beautifully on my 6800gt. Very polished.
 
N

NOTD665

Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2002
Messages
1,016
SPOILERS!






-"What do you think this is Sam? A videogame?"

-"Lasers are so..."
"90's?"
"I was going to say 70's..."
 
E

Erfus

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
167
Just ran through the lighthouse demo, lots of fun! Great gameplay and it looks great to boot.
 
D

Dudeyourlame

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 23, 2004
Messages
1,085
i jsut picked up the Collectors Editon one.. game is awesome :) , and i thought Splinter cell 1 and 2 Roxored!!!
 
T

Techx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 30, 2002
Messages
4,380
this is my first time buying a SC game and i think its well worth it.. the gfx are amazing to say the least with sm3.0 and everything else maxed out
 
B

Bleed

Gawd
Joined
Jul 7, 2003
Messages
618
how do you hack? i tried the tutorial, but didn't get any of the explanations :(.
 
K

Kiggles

Gawd
Joined
Dec 25, 2004
Messages
583
It's simple in practice, but a bit complex to explain...

Bottom right are portions of an address you need to lock in. Use the movement left/right keys to highlight a portion as it lights up, then press the use key (default E) to lock it in. The goal is to lock all four portions before the timer (bar above the address portions) ticks down.

All you NEED to know is the above, but you can also select COMPLETED addresses from the left by using the movement up/down keys. This can help you in some instances where you missed a few address portions, but locked in three. If there is only one address remaining (illuminated) on the left of the screen, just press the interaction key (what you use to grab NPCs) and you will exit, selecting the address which is highlighted on the left.

Also, since pressing interact selects an address from the left, press crouch to back out of the hack entirely without tripping alarms.

Probably could've explained better, but I think focusing just on locking numbers in on the bottom right is all you should focus on. So if this is really confusing, just focus on the that portion of the explaination. Figuring out the big left along the left of the screen will fall into place when you understand locking in portions.
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
305
Mates! Its $2.49 on epic right now! Taco watched playthrough on youtube nd it's a bloody sweet stealth adventure!

Its fascinating, doesn't need latest gen gpu since it's a bit aged, any video card should work! Taco itching now to get it since I cn probably crank 300fps with my new gtx960!! Will it show on 60fps monitor? Tha k you!! Link after pictur
Screenshot_20210523-161506_Opera.jpg


https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/p/splinter-cell-chaos-theory
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top