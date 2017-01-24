Spellforce 3

bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Spellforce 3 is on the way. I can't wait. Check it out.

http://www.pcgamer.com/spellforce-3-coming-2016-here-are-a-few-new-details/

PCGamer said:
SpellForce is that series that mixes RPG and RTS mechanics—you know, the one with the scantily clad sorceresses on the box art. Sure, other real-time strategy games have added roleplaying elements in more recent years—notably Dawn of War 2—but SpellForce has been doing it for ages. After two main entries and a few expansion packs, publisher Nordic Games is nearly ready to unleash the third. SpellForce 3 will be out this year, if the newly minted Steam page is accurate.

There aren't many other details on that Steam page, but it mentions that SpellForce will take place before the first two games, and that it supposedly won't require you to have played them to enjoy it. However, "fans will still find a lot of interesting connections" in the 30+ hour-long single-player campaign.

Searching around the net a bit, I've seen reports that the game will do away with global resources, meaning you'll need to physically transport goods between points on the map. You'll be able to play as Humans, Orcs and Elves here, with each race coming with their own special units.

SpellForce 3 is coming sometime this year, and Grimlore Games is handling development duties—an in-house Nordic Games development studio.
https://www.gog.com/game/spellforce_iii





*edit* Increased sized of GOG link.
 
K

Koween

Hmmm, I remember Spellforce 2 - loves it at the time. Was puzzled why there was no sequel. Good to see it's on the way :)
 
N

Nebell

This game badly need a random map editor that can create huge maps. It would instantly become my all time favorite game. I loved Spellforce 2. I secretly wish for it to become more Diablo like. Imagine Diablo RTS/RPG :O
 
boocake

boocake

I spent a month finishing Spellforce 1 (on GOG), but have yet to finish any of it's expansions. Was planning on going through the series in succession. There was a bit of a tiff regarding the timed demo on GOG, but I decided to bite the bullet and got Spellforce 3 preordered. This is going to be a busy holiday month of gaming where I'll probably procrastinate in buying family Xmas gifts in a timely fashion.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Comixbooks said:
Game is RTS so not totally sold on it I mean gathering resources ect...
Well kinda, it is a blend of RPG and RTS.

I loved building my character up like a normal RPG by buying cool gear at merchants and leveling up -- not even thinking about the RTS part -- then going back to my city and playing like an RTS. It's a good blend.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Game is out today people on Steam are asking for a pause button but don't realize it's a RTS
 
M

mr_zen256

Not fussed about a pause option. I don't think the first 2 had one? Apparently there is no 3rd person camera option like there was in 1 & 2. Not a deal breaker but would have been a nice addition.

Will wait for more reviews before getting this for sure.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

This game looks fun but I'm a sucker for top down games ever since the U.O bug hit me. I actually never heard of this series before but reminds me of Warcraft with the voices ect just done in 3-D which took a while to catch up to 2-D games.
 
boocake

boocake

Good lord, this game is beautiful! Seems this takes place before Order of the Dawn- guess I can skip out on finishing the prior titles to enjoy this one exclusively for now.
 
M

mr_zen256

Based on the comments on the forums, it sounds like the game still has quite a few bugs to be ironed out. The devs have been very active with patching (already 1.08 a few days after release).

Gonna hold off getting this one until it gets patched up good n proper.
 
T

thecold

mr_zen256 said:
Based on the comments on the forums, it sounds like the game still has quite a few bugs to be ironed out. The devs have been very active with patching (already 1.08 a few days after release).

Gonna hold off getting this one until it gets patched up good n proper.
It's spellforce. When I originally purchased spellforce it had a bug in calculating purchases. I could buy everything.

Without a doubt I will buy the game, it's just a matter of when. Not if.
 
aeonrevolution

aeonrevolution

I haven't encountered any bugs yet. I think I have about 3-4hrs in.

The only thing I had to adjust was binding the camera rotations to my mouse. It really brings my system to its knees. I just boughta RX580 and its maxing out around 45fps @ 1080
 
T

thecold

aeonrevolution said:
I haven't encountered any bugs yet. I think I have about 3-4hrs in.

The only thing I had to adjust was binding the camera rotations to my mouse. It really brings my system to its knees. I just boughta RX580 and its maxing out around 45fps @ 1080
What processor?
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

mvmiller12 said:
More importantly than Steam, it is also available through GOG.com! (Explicit post for emphasis :))
There is a GoG link in there, it's just really small. I'll be picking it up on GoG rather than Steam once I get some free time.
 
aeonrevolution

aeonrevolution

I really want to revisit this game one day. After grabbing Divinity Original Sin 2 I just haven't had any urge to come back to Spellforce 3 though.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ok finally had a chance to play this game. One thing you need to do is choose traditional gameplay at the start town management is easier than I thought it would be less managing. This game is a lot easier than Warhammer was for me anyway. Long story short I refunded the game but bought it again because I knew this was a unique groundbreaking game.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

20180712134409_1.jpg
20180712134113_1.jpg



This is a nice game it's doesn't say look at me it's very humble looking much like a old school game. Some stuff looks kinda obscure due to the characters kinda blending into the background.
 
S

Seelenlos

How are the bugs? I seem to remember a bunch of complaints when it first came out. I plan on getting but put it off until it had time to be patched a bit. Worth it now?
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

You want to see a good looking game this is the game I need to iron out a must play list for my vacation.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Finally had some time to spend in this game takes a while to figure out the RTS mechanics best bet is keep building =) Have only about 7 hours in the game now story keeps changing first I'm on a quest then I'm in Prison killing my own Guards.

20190124045600_1.jpg
20190124051933_1.jpg
20190124045458_1.jpg
 

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

This game has me puzzled lol it's awesome looking on the surface but not much RTS and I'm 17 hours into the campagin. I suppose it's a sequel they wanted to expand on it and just make it look good as possible. I guess the campaign is about 30+ hours the DLC that is coming out has nothing to do with the vanilla story.

20190130104306_1.jpg
20190130090729_1.jpg
 
