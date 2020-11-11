Speed Tree - The Bane of Modern PC Gaming?

So, to just start off, I just looked at the new benchmark for Godfall - a psuedo next gen title coming from gearbox that should be setting a new level of quality for gaming titles. While it looked fairly neutral from a wow factor, the one thing that leapt out at me was those god damn trees. We've seen them before, populating the open world games everyone is so fond of, in every way possible. However, their flat, trademark look just doesn't do it for me anymore. When oblivion launched a lifetime ago they were the bees knees, and made the game world luscious in a way I hadn't quite experienced to date. Jump to our modern games, and they just feel so out of date. The world of Godfall is detailed and handcrafted, but those trees, just seem so out of place now. I don't know if it's the branches, leaf structure, or combination of the two, but I no longer feel the same immersion that dumbfounded me when oblivion launched. Just wanted to get your opinion on the trees that nurtured us, and maybe now need to be put out to pasture.