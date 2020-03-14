Spectra's New LGA1151 Motherboard Takes Us Back to 1992 With PCI Slots

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Intel H110 chipset ?? how's it support PCI and ISA? V3.0 coming with AGP also?
"The MS-98L9 V2.0 can support up to two displays. The VGA port handles resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 at 60Hz and the HDMI port can output resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 24Hz. The motherboard provides two Gigabit Ethernet ports. One is based on Intel's I219-LM controller while the other is based relies on the I211-AT controller.
In addition to the aforementioned interfaces, the motherboard's rear panel also holds two USB 2.0 ports, one PS/2 combo port, two COM ports, four USB 3.0 ports and three 3.5mm audio jacks.
Spectra doesn't list a price for the MS-98L9 V2.0. If you're interested in the motherboard, you'll have to request a quote directly from the company."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/spectras-new-lga1151-motherboard-1992-pci-slots
