Spectra's New LGA1151 Motherboard Takes Us Back to 1992 With PCI Slots

Intel H110 chipset ?? how's it support PCI and ISA? V3.0 coming with AGP also?

"The MS-98L9 V2.0 can support up to two displays. The VGA port handles resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 at 60Hz and the HDMI port can output resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 24Hz. The motherboard provides two Gigabit Ethernet ports. One is based on Intel's I219-LM controller while the other is based relies on the I211-AT controller.
In addition to the aforementioned interfaces, the motherboard's rear panel also holds two USB 2.0 ports, one PS/2 combo port, two COM ports, four USB 3.0 ports and three 3.5mm audio jacks.
Spectra doesn't list a price for the MS-98L9 V2.0. If you're interested in the motherboard, you'll have to request a quote directly from the company."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/spectras-new-lga1151-motherboard-1992-pci-slots
 
There are people would would drop 95% of the cost of an entirely new system in order to support a single archaic piece of hardware that has absolutely no redeeming qualities such as useful functionality that everyone stopped supporting.

Coincidentally those people are not my clients.

Also according to the first comment on that page such motherboards are not non-common.

I've had past clients tell me $15-$30 part cost them a couple hundred dollars in order to justify making an already pointlessly convoluted scenario beyond simply justifying abandonment. I'm sure there is some ratio like one in five (or likely one in 300) actually has a legitimate purpose though the rest are running off of either pointless nostalgia or don't understand economics, performance, risk, etc.

There is only one thing any sane person would do in such a scenario:

abandon-area-sign.jpg
 
I have lots of PCI cards but no ISAcards any more.last ISA card I owned was a US Robotics 14.4 modem. I want to say 96 or so.
 
I think it makes sense for people with proprietary PCI cards that connect to expensive equipment(think CNC machines, textile printers, etc.), at one point I made sure to get a board with PCI for a SCSI card that would have cost a few hundred to replace. That said I imagine the market for something like this is rather small.

Edit: The same goes for ISA though the market would be even smaller, I have no idea why anyone would want AGP.
 
