Specs or support?

So the pixel 4a is is out and available at a ridiculous price of of 349. Meanwhile a quick search of Amazon shows a brand new LG V50 at a price of 419, only 70 bucks more. The Specs of the v50 crush the 4a in every way. Better screen,Better battery,metal and glass vs plastic, wireless charging, Better SoC, IP 68 vs nothing,Better battery,Quad DAC vs nothing,Gorrilla glass 3 vs 5,the list goes on and on. BuuuUUT LG has the shittiest garbage support of any phone maker in the business. What to buy? I'm torn, 3 years of top notch support on a trash spec poor quality build phone or a flagship build zero support phone?