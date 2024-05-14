Sparkle released new card designs for Intel.

Looking at Newegg and came across four new card designs from Sparkle ready to ship.

https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-roc-...c-intel-arc-a770-16gb-gddr6/p/N82E16814993009

https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-roc-...c-intel-arc-a770-16gb-gddr6/p/N82E16814993010

https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-roc-...oc-intel-arc-a750-8gb-gddr6/p/N82E16814993012

https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-roc-video-card-sa750r-8goc-intel-arc-a750-8gb-gddr6/p/N82E16814993011

2024 . 04 . 19
SPARKLE Launched Embedded Graphics Card Series for the Edge Accelerate AI, Visual Computing and Media Processing with Intel Arc GPUs

With 40+ years of experience in computer industry, SPARKLE is launching a series of graphics cards based on the recently launched Intel Arc GPU for edge and provide longevity support up to 5 years.

SPARKLE graphic cards feature high-efficiency AI, visual computing and media processing. GPU cards from SPARKLE are edge-focused form factors with long life and optimizations for embedded use conditions and improves development and operating efficiency based on an open ecosystem by leveraging AI inferencing software, OpenVINO which automatically distributes workloads across CPU and GPU.

SPARKLE has prepared and showcased the full series of SPARKLE Intel Arc graphics cards targeted for the edge, based on Intel Arc A750E, A580E, A380E, A310E, A370E and A350E GPUs. These graphics cards come solid longevity support up to 5 years.

  • SPARKLE Intel Arc A380E Graphics Card, IA30GC-TN4E
TBP 75W, dual-slot, single fan with 1x HDMI & 3x DisplayPort and 5-year longevity support.

  • SPARKLE Intel Arc A380E Graphics Card, Low-Profile, IA30GBL-TN4E
TBP 75W, dual-slot, dual-fan, low-profile configuration with 4x mini-DisplayPort and 5-year longevity support.

  • SPARKLE Intel Arc A310E Graphics Card, IA30GC-DK4F
Comes with SPARKLE exclusive 50W Intel® Arc™ A310E, single-slot, single-fan blower, with 1x HDMI & 3x DisplayPort and 5-year longevity support.

  • SPARKLE Intel Arc A310E Graphics Card, Low-Profile 50W, IA30GBL-LK4E
Comes with SPARKLE exclusive 50W Intel® Arc™ A310E, single-slot, single-fan blower, low-profile configuration with 4x mini-DisplayPort and 5-year longevity support.

  • SPARKLE Intel Arc A370E Graphics Card, MXM, IM30G-BKA
TBP 50W, MXM3.1 Type-A, with up to 4 outputs configuration and 5-year longevity support.

  • SPARKLE Intel Arc A350E Graphics Card, MXM, IM30G-CKA
TBP 35W, MXM3.1 Type-A, with up to 4 outputs configuration and 5-year longevity support.

l About Sparkle Embedded
A leader in the embedded business from 2013, has been providing robust industrial PC components and customizable ODM/OEM solutions with unwavering longevity support. Leveraging over 40 years of experience in the computer industry, SPARKLE taps into the rich resources of Taiwan's computer industrial landscape since 1982.
 
The old designs had terrible thermals and extremely loud 'revving" fans at idle. I can see why they did.

BTW Sparkle is just rebranded PowerColor for Intel.
 
I have the A770 16Gb Titan 3 fan model, it has zero turn fans at idle which is 50c before they fire up, maybe other cards had issues as mine has been fine on thermals so far, my 5700x is the one having issues with a game like this


View: https://youtu.be/fLEDRu3AwHY?si=W9Bp7rWUxtmkQ7_U
 
