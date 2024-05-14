Sparkle released new card designs for Intel.

SPARKLE Intel Arc A380E Graphics Card, IA30GC-TN4E

SPARKLE Intel Arc A380E Graphics Card, Low-Profile, IA30GBL-TN4E

SPARKLE Intel Arc A310E Graphics Card, IA30GC-DK4F

SPARKLE Intel Arc A310E Graphics Card, Low-Profile 50W, IA30GBL-LK4E

SPARKLE Intel Arc A370E Graphics Card, MXM, IM30G-BKA

SPARKLE Intel Arc A350E Graphics Card, MXM, IM30G-CKA

Looking at Newegg and came across four new card designs from Sparkle ready to ship.2024 . 04 . 19SPARKLE Launched Embedded Graphics Card Series for the Edge Accelerate AI, Visual Computing and Media Processing with Intel Arc GPUsWith 40+ years of experience in computer industry, SPARKLE is launching a series of graphics cards based on the recently launched Intel Arc GPU for edge and provide longevity support up to 5 years.SPARKLE graphic cards feature high-efficiency AI, visual computing and media processing. GPU cards from SPARKLE are edge-focused form factors with long life and optimizations for embedded use conditions and improves development and operating efficiency based on an open ecosystem by leveraging AI inferencing software, OpenVINO which automatically distributes workloads across CPU and GPU.SPARKLE has prepared and showcased the full series of SPARKLE Intel Arc graphics cards targeted for the edge, based on Intel Arc A750E, A580E, A380E, A310E, A370E and A350E GPUs. These graphics cards come solid longevity support up to 5 years.TBP 75W, dual-slot, single fan with 1x HDMI & 3x DisplayPort and 5-year longevity support.TBP 75W, dual-slot, dual-fan, low-profile configuration with 4x mini-DisplayPort and 5-year longevity support.Comes with SPARKLE exclusive 50W Intel® Arc™ A310E, single-slot, single-fan blower, with 1x HDMI & 3x DisplayPort and 5-year longevity support.Comes with SPARKLE exclusive 50W Intel® Arc™ A310E, single-slot, single-fan blower, low-profile configuration with 4x mini-DisplayPort and 5-year longevity support.TBP 50W, MXM3.1 Type-A, with up to 4 outputs configuration and 5-year longevity support.TBP 35W, MXM3.1 Type-A, with up to 4 outputs configuration and 5-year longevity support.A leader in the embedded business from 2013, has been providing robust industrial PC components and customizable ODM/OEM solutions with unwavering longevity support. Leveraging over 40 years of experience in the computer industry, SPARKLE taps into the rich resources of Taiwan's computer industrial landscape since 1982.