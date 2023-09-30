Spare parts evolve shift x build

For my daughter, using spare parts I had. It was originally built using a really old biostar x370gtn, 3700x, 16gb of Corsair lpx3000 and noctua l9i from her old system. I added an rtx 3090 from when I upgraded to a 4090. I purchased the phanteks evolve shift x and 850w psu and crammed it all in there. It worked well enough but if too many usb peripherals were plugged in it’d start crashing. I narrowed it down to the board, so found an as rock b550 phantom gaming itx on sale and decided to do a bit of an upgrade.



I added my old 5950x that had been swapped for a 5800x3d on my rig, but it needed more cooling than the l9i would provide. I had a wraith prism in the closet, which wouldn’t fit, but I popped the fan off and test fit the noctua fan from the l9i and it looked like it’d just fit - and it just barely did. Here’s the complete build, 5950x and rtx3090 all on air, works great so far. Good enough I may build one for my main rig next go round, albeit with an aio. The only new parts I bought were the board, case and psu.