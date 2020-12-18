Space Force officer: 'Yolo, PS5 > letters of discipline' to superiors

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
yolo, right?
"The superior officer reportedly replied, forcing a reduction to the grade of Airman First Class -- which means a paycut from around $2262 to $2042 per month. In the letter, the Space Force superior officer said: "You are hereby reprimanded. You were late to work, and insinuated to your supervisor that buying a PlayStation was more important to you than the disciplinary consequences of your actions".
The letter continues: "In the past, you have had every opportunity to prove that showing up to work on a time is a priority for you, yet you continue to fail. Your actions are an extreme deviation from the professionalism expected of you as a member of the armed forces. As long as you remain in the Air Force, I expect your behavior to comply with Air Force standards, which include appearing at your appointed place of duty, on time, every time. Any further misconduct may result in more severe action"."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7683...letters-of-discipline-to-superiors/index.html
