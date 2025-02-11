South of Midnight

That an example where that type of consultant hiring make sense, a bunch of montrealer making an deep south legend-folklore inspired game for some reason could have asked for help about said folklore (at least that what seem to resonate from those testimonies in those tweets)
 
pendragon1 said:
vibes =/= a good game, wtf is that even?
the videos posted are from people who actually played part of the game...do you need to threadcrap every single gaming thread?...if you're not interested then fine, you don't need to dispute every positive comment or video with your SBI rhetoric...take that to Genmay
 
polonyc2 said:
the videos posted are from people who actually played part of the game...do you need to threadcrap every single gaming thread?...if you're not interested then fine, you don't need to dispute every positive comment or video with your SBI rhetoric...take that to Genmay
boohoo. you dont get to dictate what people talk about.
"wtf is "vibes"" is not political nor a genmay topic.
 
pendragon1 said:
"wtf is "vibes"" is not political nor a genmay topic.
vibe in a tv, movie or game, is created by everything from the design, the font for the text, the cinematography, music it can be hard to fully describe using words.

For some people long part of 2001 a space Odyssey play with a pure horror movie vibe, some watch and not some other time.

This seem to be your classic modern high enough budget game, very classic and basic gameplay dynamics but in a different setting with different vibe than what you played before.
 
Good to hear the southern mysticism ascetics is panning out for this platformer. I'll be adding it to my Steam list when it rolls that way.
 
Armenius said:
It's a word I see used when they generally can't say what is good about a game or other entertainment product with any kind of specificity.
vibe is like atmosphere...all the previews I've seen mention the gameplay not standing out but the Louisiana bayou setting and story makes it really enjoyable and unique...when the vibe is good you are enjoying something and it doesn't matter why...it's when the whole is better than the sum of its parts- visuals, music, story, characters

watch the Skill Up preview as he does a good job explaining it
 
Weaving Hazel's Journey: A South of Midnight Documentary

In the documentary, you are introduced to four of the biomes that you will get to explore...this includes the Swamps, the Delta, the Appalachians, and a biome that is inspired by New Orleans...Compulsion Games, the developer for South of Midnight, has also revealed that the game's runtime will be around "10 to 12 hours" as the story unfolds over a single day...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLBOyKqw58A
 
Out next week Thursday 5 day EA but I go back to work that same day. So I just picked up the standard edition. Being a Microsoft game I except higher production finishes on the game. The gameplay animation don't look like your standard animations.
 
Out tomorrow for paid early access I think it's going to catch people by surprise this and Blades of Fire only two games I have preordered.
 
The numbers are simply amazing.

1743871457972.png
 
modi123 said:
The game hasn't even released for realsies yet.

View attachment 721600
Its in early access and frankly, that doesn't change anything. Plenty of games have done better than that in early access. Even Concord did better with 2,500 players in the beta and 697 concurrent players at release. So far South of Midnight is beating out Awakening: Unknown 9 and Dustborn.

I do expect South of Midnight to have an uptick after full release, but its going to be another flop. Perhaps not a Concord level flop but something akin to Awakening: Unknown 9 for sure.
 
I don't think it will be a flop. Probably more along the lines of mixed, but so it goes. I'll be picking it up after first drop updates are put out.
 
The gameplay looks like a less polished version of Jedi Survivor or Jedi Fallen Order. It has identical traversal mechanics. A lot of the gameplay footage I've seen (outside of combat) has her narrating every random thought and feeling for the player. Jesus Christ there is no way I could put up with that. Why do we need that?
 
modi123 said:
The game hasn't even released for realsies yet.

View attachment 721600
lol...Dan_D never lets the facts get in the way of an argument lol...he's already made up his mind on certain games and will bash them to death no matter what the facts and sales numbers say...if a game sells 4 million copies like AC Shadows he'll say it needs to sell 8 million in order for it to be considered a hit...if a smaller developer game like South of Midnight sells 2 million he will say it needs to sell 3 million etc
 
