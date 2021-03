THUMPer said: how are the ae5 and 7 powered? slot power or what? Click to expand...

In order to properly answer your question, we need to know what you mean when you say "better sound than on board audio for games", because that is very ambiguous. Not all onboard audio is the same, with most being mediocre but some actually pretty decent. Some provide adequate amplification for most headphones, some don't.Are you getting background static or hiss when using your onboard audio?Is your onboard audio not able to supply adequate amplification for your headphones?Does your onboard lack specific features that you want? (If so, what features?)Are you looking to use virtual-surround positional audio (The ability to downmix 5.1/7.1 into 2 channels for headphone usage while retaining the original positional audio information)?The card plugs into the PCIe slot, and there is no external power connector.