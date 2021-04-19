Soundbar: Atmos/DTS:X and HDMI 2.1 VRR/ALLM

Between moving and remodeling, it is time to upgrade from the serviceable but underwhelming built-in audio from my Samsung TV. The available space is small, so I prefer a sound bar to set of discrete speakers and a receiver. Frankly, I prefer a full solution from a bar only, but am sure I can find place for a discrete sub if I must.



My issue is that all the myriad I/O options and encoding schemes has me fully confused. After the soundbar, the next upgrade is a proper OLED with HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM. It do not want to fall into a pit by buying a bar that will not support pass through of the lovely VRR and ALLM goodness. I’d rather not buy a bar that needs to be replaced to support VRR/ALLM.



I have no issue just using the bar to provide sound. It does not need to serve as a pseudo receiver. Totally fine having the TV handle input switching and just spitting out sound to the bar. However, I understand that Optical out does not support Atmos or DTS:X, yes? Can the bar be fed sound only via eARC? The maximum devices I can possibly foresee attached to the setup is 3 (Shield Pro 4K, PS5/XSX, PC). Fine having to use multiple remotes/devices to stitch input and adjust volume if needed, just don’t want to swap cables around.



Also, would prefer if the damn thing did not have Alexa or Assistant, but I can tolerate their inclusion if they can be disabled.



Good shit costs money. If the Sennheiser Ambeo is the answer, I would prefer something cheaper but can stomach the answer.



Let me know if I left anything out to help explain my need.