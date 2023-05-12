sound of towel being thrown in, loud

OK, so after urging by She Who Must Be Obeyed, I called Comcast this morning. My questions were about X1.First, they send out only self-install kits. 3-5 business days, then I have 30 days to return the old equipment,No increase in monthly subscriptions. And this was a surprise: X1-based net traffic does not count towards monthly internet traffic usage. So that situaton is unchanged, since we don't use that much data traffic.So what choice did I have?Just the size and color of the towel that I have to throw in.