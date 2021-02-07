Sound card to improve on ALC887

I got a spanking deal (relative in these times) on a Gigabyte x570 Gaming X mobo. It's a solid board, but one of the areas they cut corners was on the audio chip, I/O and codec with only ACL887. Is there a sound card that will give me a bang-for-buck improvement? I'm not opposed to going used...



I use a range of headphones, some Bluetooth and wired, and a set of HiVi Swan M200MKII reference speakers). My main BT cans are Master&Dynamic MW60; wired cans are Denon AH-D5000s which drive well without any extra DAC or amp, but certainly could use something better than onboard.