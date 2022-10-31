Sound Card/AMP for beyerdynamic MMX 300

Hi All,



I haven't used a sound card since the OG Creative X-FI days (stopped using it when it was rendered unusable with Windows 7 and the sound changes they made). I recently acquired a pair of beyerdynamic MMX 300's and while they sound good, I know the onboard audio isn't powering them to there full potential. What's a good sound card/AMP to use with these? I don't mind spending some money if it's worth it. Looking in past threads, seems to be all over the place with Creative and other AMP's from brands I never heard of. Primary and ~95% of usage will be gaming for these headphones (I use a webcam and 2.1 system for video conferencing, music, etc).