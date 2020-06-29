Sound Blaster Z / Zx / ZxR Modded Driver for Windows 10

It seems there are plenty of issues with Sound Blaster Z series and the latest build of Windows 10. Stuttering, crackling, channel swapping, and Creative Labs doesn't seem to care at all. Linked below is a modified version, by yours truly, based on the official software release from September 2019 and Windows Update driver release from January 2020. This release is intended to solve problems and will not bring any new features.How to install?Temporarily disable driver signature enforcement (restart while holding SHIFT, select troubleshoot, advanced options, startup settings, restart, and then press 7), extract somewhere, and run setup.exe with administrative privileges.