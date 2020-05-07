Sophos SG310 Hardware Appliance

obviouslytom
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2005
- Messages
- 8,786
I received, from a friend a Sophos SG310 firewall to use and learn at home. The only thing being is that I had to reinstall the OS on it. I have gone to their site at https://community.sophos.com/kb/en-us/115879 and downloaded the most recent software for it. Got the iso, put it on a thumb drive and started it up to do the install. The problem that I am running into is that I get it to boot from the drive, it goes thru its formatting and then comes up and says "install.tar wasn't found on the installation media". I can go thru the drive and find exactly what its looking for.
Does anyone on here have any experience with something like this and what can I do to get around this problem?
