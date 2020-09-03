Soooooo, anyone now considering an 8K TV after the 3090 DLSS demo?

Anyways, 8K, I've seen a 8K TV at a high end home theatre store near my house, and I can truly say it was breathtaking. Now, it's probably safe to say none of us were even considering gaming on a 8K TV before the 3000 release, and 99.9% probably haven't change our minds. But damn, the DLSS 2 demos just keep getting more and more impressive, examples like getting 60 FPS on 1440p/no RT with DLSS turned off, compared to 60 FPS on 4K/RT ON with DLSS 2 turned on...Three days ago, asking if the 3000 series would have been capable of pushing 8K, we all would have said no, but if DLSS 2 keeps making improvements, then the answer changes to...', and to me thepart of technology is the most fun part.Probably makes more sense to wait for Hopper, and for 8K TV prices to come down, but hey, just wondering if any of us was [H] enough to give it a try.Watching the guys from Kinda Funny Games talk about the 8K 3090 Demo they were invited to sounds really wild: