The more options the better, demand will spread, and supply will increase. Might not be until next year but things will stabilize. Some people who were wanting a 3070 will now get a 3060ti, so more 3070s will be available to people who want them since the demand is less. The problem is as much people panic buying whatever they can get their hands on rather than waiting for what they want, understandably due to the fear what they want will not be in stock for a while.