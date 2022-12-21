Sony's Unseen PlayStation 4 Pro DevKit 16GB: The PS5's Cooler Inspiration

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,218
Interesting.
"We're tearing down a Sony Playstation 4 Pro DevKit, which uniquely features 16GB of memory (double the RAM of the consumer version) and a some of the biggest heatpipes we've ever seen on a product. The PS4 Pro DevKit had the OS installed, so we walk through some of the software and then take it apart to see how it's constructed."
"We're tearing down a Sony Playstation 4 Pro DevKit, which uniquely features 16GB of memory (double the RAM of the consumer version) and a some of the biggest heatpipes we've ever seen on a product. The PS4 Pro DevKit had the OS installed, so we walk through some of the software and then take it apart to see how it's constructed."