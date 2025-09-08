Sony's PlayStation 6 to Offer Detachable Disc Drive at Launch

erek
"A removable drive allows Sony to simplify and slim the core chassis, lower production complexity, and reduce shipping costs by shipping a lighter, smaller base unit, where demand is digital-first. It also allows some consumer flexibility, preserves the option for physical media collectors, and makes repairs easier because a faulty drive can be swapped without replacing the whole console. That said, the idea brings questions about accessory SKUs, compatibility, and warranty handling, and Sony will have to ensure the add-on feels integrated and reliable. If the plan holds, the PlayStation 6 could arrive as a cleaner, more modular console that keeps discs alive for another generation, away from the fully digitalized era."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340787/sonys-playstation-6-to-offer-detachable-disc-drive-at-launch
