  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Sony's PlayStation 6 to Offer Detachable Disc Drive at Launch

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,357
"A removable drive allows Sony to simplify and slim the core chassis, lower production complexity, and reduce shipping costs by shipping a lighter, smaller base unit, where demand is digital-first. It also allows some consumer flexibility, preserves the option for physical media collectors, and makes repairs easier because a faulty drive can be swapped without replacing the whole console. That said, the idea brings questions about accessory SKUs, compatibility, and warranty handling, and Sony will have to ensure the add-on feels integrated and reliable. If the plan holds, the PlayStation 6 could arrive as a cleaner, more modular console that keeps discs alive for another generation, away from the fully digitalized era."

1757346774886.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340787/sonys-playstation-6-to-offer-detachable-disc-drive-at-launch
 
I'm surprised they still sell disc games, in all honesty. Not that it's a bad thing but given the market trend I assumed the next gen would just do away with physical copies entirely.

I wonder if this is more for potential backwards compatibility purposes than anything?
 
Isn't that what the current one is? All I did was snap it onto it and a quick software update and good to go. Honestly they should just add support for any external drive and not worry about it.
 
I'm okay with that - I like how you purchase the disc drive later if you decide you need it (though still think Sony should've bundled it with the PS5 Pro).

What would be really nice is if they make the PS5 drive compatible with the PS6. Seems like it'd be easy enough to do as the side panels can be removed and replaced (so a new PS6 compatible disc drive panel could be released separately).

MavericK said:
I'm surprised they still sell disc games, in all honesty. Not that it's a bad thing but given the market trend I assumed the next gen would just do away with physical copies entirely.

I wonder if this is more for potential backwards compatibility purposes than anything?
Click to expand...

I wouldn't be surprised if that's the main motivator, especially with the PS4 owners still using their systems.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top