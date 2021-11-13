Sony Xperia 1 iii

Display

4K HDR, OLED 120 HZ OLED panel

1644 X 3840 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~643 ppi density)

6.5 inch (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio)

Fully flat screen, no curves.

No notch, no pinhole, no cutout of any type



Biometric Authentication

Side-Mounted Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor



Notification Indicator

LED RGB Notification Light



Media/Memory Card Slot

MicroSD card slot (1 TB maximum), no tools needed to access







Sim Card Slots

1 x Nano SIM

1 x Nano SIM (shared with memory card slot)



Processor and Memory

Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

12GB RAM 256GB, 12 GB RAM 512 GB

Sound

3.5 mm headphone jack

24-bit/192kHz audio

Stereo Speakers, Both are Front Facing

Dolby Atmos, 360 Spatial Sound



Battery

Li-Po 4500 mAh

Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Charger is supplied

Wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging



Main Camera

12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide)

12 MP, f/2.3, 70mm/105mm, 3x/4.4x optical zoom (telephoto)

12 MP, f/2.2, 124˚, 16mm (ultrawide)

0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth)



Selfie Camera

8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide)