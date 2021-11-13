Sony Xperia 1 iii

Supersnake

Supersnake

Display
4K HDR, OLED 120 HZ OLED panel
1644 X 3840 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~643 ppi density)
6.5 inch (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Fully flat screen, no curves.
No notch, no pinhole, no cutout of any type

Biometric Authentication
Side-Mounted Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor

Notification Indicator
LED RGB Notification Light

Media/Memory Card Slot
MicroSD card slot (1 TB maximum), no tools needed to access



Sim Card Slots
1 x Nano SIM
1 x Nano SIM (shared with memory card slot)

Processor and Memory
Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
12GB RAM 256GB, 12 GB RAM 512 GB
Sound
3.5 mm headphone jack
24-bit/192kHz audio
Stereo Speakers, Both are Front Facing
Dolby Atmos, 360 Spatial Sound

Battery
Li-Po 4500 mAh
Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Charger is supplied
Wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging

Main Camera
12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide)
12 MP, f/2.3, 70mm/105mm, 3x/4.4x optical zoom (telephoto)
12 MP, f/2.2, 124˚, 16mm (ultrawide)
0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth)

Selfie Camera
8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide)
 
